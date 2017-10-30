Paramount Network and Time Inc. Productions have signed a multi-project deal for non-scripted series, with two projects ordered to pilot. The partnership, launching January 18, 2018, will feature series linked to Time Inc.’s Sports Illustrated and Entertainment Weekly.

First project hails from Sports Illustrated and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Sports Illustrated: True Crime (working title) investigates the complicated truths and realities of athletes involved in criminal activity and misdeeds. The hourlong series is based on Sports Illustrated’s multiplatform SI True Crime franchise. Each TV episode will be accompanied by a piece on SI.com and in the print magazine.

Also ordered to pilot with Time Inc. Productions is Entertainment Weekly: The Bullseye, a half-hour late-night, comedy panel/talk show based on the magazine’s popular, signature column “The Bullseye.” It will feature a celebrity host and panelists who square off and debate which of the week’s pop culture stories are right on target and which ones miss the mark. Time Inc. Productions and Conveyor Media are producing with “The Bullseye” Entertainment Weekly writer Marc Snetiker consulting on the project.

Chachi Senior, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, Paramount Network, will oversee the projects for the network along with Tori Socha Vice President, Development and Dana Tuinier, Vice President, Development and Original Programming.