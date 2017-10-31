The Paley Center for Media in New York will mark the 35th anniversary of syndicated game show Wheel of Fortune with a special exhibition and a live event with executive producer Harry Friedman and on-air personalities Pat Sajak and Vanna White looking back at the show’s history.

The exhibit, “Wheel of Fortune: 35 Years as America’s Game,” will run from Nov. 15 to Dec. 3, with free admission to the public. The ticketed PaleyLive event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 15.

The exhibit features interactive games, fan-favorite memorabilia such as the ceramic Dalmatian named Sheldon, White’s gowns and videos about the show’s history. During the live event, Sajak, White and Friedman will talk about the show’s daily production, relive memorable moments and take questions from the audience. WABC-TV reporter Sandy Kenyon will moderate the conversation, which will feature video clips from the show’s run.

“No other game show has entertained America like Wheel of Fortune,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We’re thrilled to welcome generations of fans to experience the exciting world of their favorite game show, and to continue the Paley Center’s commitment to presenting unique and immersive exhibit experiences.”

The CBS Television Distribution show is commemorating its anniversary season with special bonus-round options and enhanced sweepstakes prizes. It continues to be a solid ratings performer, jockeying with Jeopardy! and Family Feud for the top spot among syndicated TV game shows.