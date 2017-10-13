Paddy Considine, Bel Powley and Nabhaan Rizwan have been set to star in Neal Street Productions’ Informer for BBC One. The six-part contemporary thriller will air on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S., after the UK broadcast. Penned by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani, and directed by Jonny Campbell, Informer centers on Raza (Rizwan), a young, second generation Pakistani man from East London who is coerced by Gabe (Considine), a Counter-Terrorism officer, to go undercover. Gabe, who has a past he is unwilling to expose, is joined by Holly (Powley), his ambitious and endlessly curious partner. As the investigation heats up, the stakes for all three get higher and higher. Jessica Raine, Sharon D Clarke, Sunetra Sarker and Roger Jean Nsengiyumva also star. Executive producers are Nicolas Brown, Sam Mendes and Julie Pastor for Neal Street and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for BBC One. All3media International is on handling overseas sales.

Playtime Paris-based Playtime, previously Films Distribution, has appointed Virginie Boireaux as Director of TV Sales and Acquisitions. The former 20th Century Fox exec will be responsible for developing new business opportunities with European TV producers and international buyers and will be working closely with Playtime’s executive board, overseeing acquisitions, co-productions and sales. Mipcom will mark the official unveiling of the new department whose lineup will consist of five to six new French and European projects per year. Films Distribution, an international leader in sales of indie cinema, recently changed its name to Playtime. The company’s recent credits include France’s Foreign Language Oscar submission this year, BPM, along with Oscar winner Son Of Saul and François Ozon’s Frantz. Boireaux was most recently Senior Sales Manager at Fox in France, handling the studio’s content distribution as well as formats adaptations for Europe.