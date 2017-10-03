Right about now, we could all use something warm, fuzzy and whimsical. And just in time comes the first official full-length trailer for Paddington 2, the follow-up to 2014’s $268M worldwide grosser. Check it out above as the marmalade-loving bear from darkest Peru gets mixed up in a new adventure that includes a case of mistaken identity, some inventive window-washing, a dastardly Hugh Grant and Brendan Gleeson in pink prison garb — all amid the race to catch a thief.

Paul King returns to direct from a script he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby. David Heyman is also back to produce via his Heyday Films banner, with Studiocanal. The latter will release in its own territories. The Weinstein Co has domestic.

Ben Whishaw is again voicing the titular mischief-maker with other returning cast members Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Peter Capaldi and Jim Broadbent. Grant and Gleeson are joining the fun this time around. Joanna Lumley and Richard Ayoade have cameos.

The much-anticipated sequel finds Paddington happily settled with the Brown family in Windsor Gardens, where he has become a popular member of the community, spreading joy and marmalade wherever he goes. While searching for the perfect present for his beloved Aunt Lucy’s 100th birthday, he spots a unique pop-up book in Mr Gruber’s antique shop, and embarks upon a series of odd jobs to buy it. But when the book is stolen, it’s up to Paddington and the Browns to unmask the culprit.

International rollout begins November 9 with the UK opening November 10. TWC-Dimension has a January 12, 2018 U.S. release date set.