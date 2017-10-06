The full-on trailer for Legendary’s Pacific Rim: Uprising just dropped at New York Comic-Con during the pic’s panel. Steven S. DeKnight directs the follow-up to the Guillermo del Toro film which takes place 10 years after the previous movie which in layman’s terms is essentially a Transformers vs. lizard monster movie. However, in Pacific Rim, the humans control the big-Transformers like fighting machines and they’re called “Jaegers”.

John Boyega plays Jake Penecost, the son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Penecost in the 2013 film.

Cailee Spaney, who was also present on the panel today, plays Mara, whose family was wiped out by the first movie’s attack. She’s a Jaeger pilot as well. Burn Gorman returns as Herman Gottlieb.

Del Toro is aboard as producer and Boyega is producing as well.

Universal is releasing Pacific Rim: Uprising on March 23.

Here’s the trailer: