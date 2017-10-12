Oxygen has handed SVP stripes to a pair of its executives. The NBCUniversal-owned cable net has promoted Samantha Bloom to SVP Consumer Marketing & Promotion Strategy and Nancy Mazzei to SVP Creative & Brand Strategy. The news went out in an internal memo from Ellen Stone, EVP Marketing at Bravo and Oxygen Media.

Since re-joining Oxygen in 2014, Bloom has played a key role in rebranding Oxygen first as a multicultural, female millennial network and now as a full-time crime destination. “Her unique, strategic thinking coupled with her determined mind set to conquer difficult challenges has made her a pivotal contributor to the team,” Stone wrote. “In fact, as Sam’s role was expanded to include On-Air Scheduling, she never missed a beat. She quickly brought great guidance and insights to the team.”

Mazzei joined Oxygen to lead Off-Air creative efforts in 2014. Said Stone: “Her unique and powerful creative perspective was immediately apparent, as she brought a fun and exciting point of view to the network’s look. However, it was ultimately her ability to build and lead a team that proved the key factor in expanding her responsibilities to include all on-air promotion and video.”

Mazzei most recently served as the acting VP Brand Creative at Sprout, where she was instrumental in its rebrand as Universal Kids this year. She will continue to Sprout them through the end of the year.