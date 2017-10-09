Starz has set the date for Outlander‘s Claire and Jamie to get back together. Having been apart all of Season 3 so far, the two will reunite in a supersized 74-minute special episode on October 22. The network said it will air the first five episodes of the current season as a marathon ahead of Episode 6, is set for 8 PM that Sunday.

The plot: After decades apart, Jamie and Claire finally reunite and rekindle their emotional and physical bonds. But Jamie’s new business dealings jeopardize the couples’ hopes for a simple life together.

Here’s a first look at the happy couple, followed by a teaser for the rest of the season:

Starz

Season 3 of the series based on Diana Galbadon’s novels premiered September 10 and drew 2.09 million viewers over three airings, the most ever and besting “The Wedding” episode which drew 2.04M.