Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black) and Ed Speleers (Wolf Hall) have signed on for key roles for the fourth season of Starz’s Outlander, which began filming this week in Scotland.

Kennedy will play Jocasta, Jamie’s (Sam Heughan) strong-willed Aunt and Speleers will portray Irishman Stephen Bonnet, a pirate and smuggler.

The 13-episode fourth season is based on Drums of Autumn, the fourth of eight books in Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander series. The upcoming season continues the romantic adventures of Claire (Balfe) and Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Starz

Season 3 of Outlander is currently airing new episodes on Sunday nights on Starz. The previously announced anticipated reunion episode will air Sunday, October 22 at 8 PM ET/PT as a special, extended 74-minute episode. The supersized episode will be the first time fans get to see Claire and Jamie together again, after being separated for 20 years.

Singer and actor Kennedy played Siobhan Sadler on Orphan Black. Other recent credits also include Downton Abbey, The Conjuring 2 and Sing Street. Kennedy writes and performs with husband Kieran Kennedy and along with a new album, they have also completed their first short film A Different Kind of Day, written and directed by Maria, produced and scored by Kieran.

Speleers was recently seen in the praised adaptation of Wolf Hall, along with Downton Abbey and ITV primetime drama Beowulf. His most recent credits include roles in Andy Serkis’ Breathe with Claire Foy, and Andrew Garfield and Lars Von Trier’s The House that Jack Built.

Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Andy Harries serve as executive producers of Outlander, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Story Mining & Supply Company and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.