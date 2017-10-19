EXCLUSIVE: Production has begun in New Orleans on The Falling helmer Carol Morley’s crime drama Out Of Blue. Jacki Weaver and James Caan have joined the cast alongside the previously announced Patricia Clarkson and Toby Jones.

Billed as a neo-noir detective story and metaphysical mystery, the story centers on homicide detective Mike Hoolihan (Clarkson) who is called to investigate the shooting of a leading astrophysicist and black hole expert, and is affected in ways she struggles to comprehend. The film is originally based on Martin Amis’ novel Night Train, although the script penned by Morley has taken on its own life.

Aaron Tveit, Mamie Gummer, Yolanda Ross, Jonathan Majors and Devyn A Tyler round out the cast.

Also confirmed are cinematographer Conrad W Hall (Panic Room), editor Alex Mackie (The Crown) and production designer Jane Levick (The Falling, Sightseers, Bronson).

Produced by Luc Roeg (We Need To Talk About Kevin), Cairo Cannon (The Falling) and Maggie Monteith (Searching For Sugarman), Out Of Blue was developed with the support of the BFI and BBC Films.

Executive Producers are Ben Roberts for the BFI; Rose Garnett and Joe Oppenheimer for BBC Films; Philip Herd, Andrew Orr and Cora Palfrey for Independent (which is handling world sales); Chris Reed for Freebie Films; Morley for CAMP; Jay Taylor and John Jencks for Electric Shadow; Meroë Candy for Wellcome Trust; and Norman Merry and Peter Hampden for Lipsync Productions. Joe Simpson and Simon Williams are also exec producers.

Weaver is repped by ICM Partners, Elevate Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Caan is with CAA and Artist International Group.

Picturehouse has already secured UK/Ireland rights.