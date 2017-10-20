Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and I go head to head as we kick off the new awards-season series of videos analyzing the race as we see it.

Today we talk Harvey Weinstein’s exit from the Oscar carnival and what that may mean without the man who was really the architect of awards campaigning in the modern era. We also examine the impact of Netflix, Amazon and future streamers as they invade the landscape and seek to redefine just what an Oscar contender may look like in the future — especially as Netflix’s Ted Sarandos just announced they plan to release 80, count ’em , 80 movies next year!

The times they are a changin’ and we are scratching our heads trying to figure out what it all means. Welcome to a new season, even if it is only October. The race is on.

Check out our conversation above.