In our latest Oscar predictions smackdown Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and I go head to head in trying to throw out some intelligent early predictions of Oscar glory in the

Best Picture race. Yes , we are aware it is still only October and the Academy Awards aren’t until March but don’t let that stop us. Amazingly O’Neil has a movie he admits he has not seen one inch of footage on as the current Best Picture front runner. I take him to task for that and other things as we analyze the chances and campaigns so far for a number of buzzed titles including Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Florida Project, and many more. It is a sampling of what’s out there in a year that may offer the most wide open race in a long, long time. To watch just click on the link above.