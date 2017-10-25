Related
Oscars: Deadline's Pete Hammond & Gold Derby's Tom O'Neil On Ever-Changing Awards Landscape With Harvey Out And Streamers In

In our latest Oscar predictions smackdown Gold Derby’s Tom O’Neil and I go head to head in trying to throw out some intelligent early predictions of Oscar glory in the

Best Picture race.  Yes , we are aware it is still only October and the Academy Awards aren’t until March but don’t let that stop us. Amazingly O’Neil has a movie he admits he has not seen one inch of footage on  as the current Best Picture front runner.  I take him to task for that and other things as we analyze the chances and campaigns so far for a number of buzzed titles including Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Get Out, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri, The Florida Project, and many more.  It is a sampling of what’s out there in a year that may offer the most wide open race in a long, long time.  To watch just click on the link above.