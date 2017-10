The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said today that a record 92 countries have submitted films for consideration in the Foreign Language Film race at the 90th Academy Awards. The long is is followed by a nine-film shortlist, ahead of Oscar nominations day January 23.

Here’s the list:

Afghanistan, “A Letter to the President,” Roya Sadat, director;

Albania, “Daybreak,” Gentian Koçi, director;

Algeria, “Road to Istanbul,” Rachid Bouchareb, director;

Argentina, “Zama,” Lucrecia Martel, director;

Armenia, “Yeva,” Anahit Abad, director;

Australia, “The Space Between,” Ruth Borgobello, director;

Austria, “Happy End,” Michael Haneke, director;

Azerbaijan, “Pomegranate Orchard,” Ilgar Najaf, director;

Bangladesh, “The Cage,” Akram Khan, director;

Belgium, “Racer and the Jailbird,” Michaël R. Roskam, director;

Bolivia, “Dark Skull,” Kiro Russo, director;

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Men Don’t Cry,” Alen Drljević, director;

Brazil, “Bingo – The King of the Mornings,” Daniel Rezende, director;

Bulgaria, “Glory,” Petar Valchanov, Kristina Grozeva, directors;

Cambodia, “First They Killed My Father,” Angelina Jolie, director;

Canada, “Hochelaga, Land of Souls,” François Girard, director;

Chile, “A Fantastic Woman,” Sebastián Lelio, director;

China, “Wolf Warrior 2,” Wu Jing, director;

Colombia, “Guilty Men,” Iván D. Gaona, director;

Costa Rica, “The Sound of Things,” Ariel Escalante, director;

Croatia, “Quit Staring at My Plate,” Hana Jušić, director;

Czech Republic, “Ice Mother,” Bohdan Sláma, director;

Denmark, “You Disappear,” Peter Schønau Fog, director;

Dominican Republic, “Woodpeckers,” Jose Maria Cabral, director;

Ecuador, “Alba,” Ana Cristina Barragán, director;

Egypt, “Sheikh Jackson,” Amr Salama, director;

Estonia, “November,” Rainer Sarnet, director;

Finland, “Tom of Finland,” Dome Karukoski, director;

France, “BPM (Beats Per Minute),” Robin Campillo, director;

Georgia, “Scary Mother,” Ana Urushadze, director;

Germany, “In the Fade,” Fatih Akin, director;

Greece, “Amerika Square,” Yannis Sakaridis, director;

Haiti, “Ayiti Mon Amour,” Guetty Felin, director;

Honduras, “Morazán,” Hispano Durón, director;

Hong Kong, “Mad World,” Wong Chun, director;

Hungary, “On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, director;

Iceland, “Under the Tree,” Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigurðsson, director;

India, “Newton,” Amit V Masurkar, director;

Indonesia, “Turah,” Wicaksono Wisnu Legowo, director;

Iran, “Breath,” Narges Abyar, director;

Iraq, “Reseba – The Dark Wind,” Hussein Hassan, director;

Ireland, “Song of Granite,” Pat Collins, director;

Israel, “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, director;

Italy, “A Ciambra,” Jonas Carpignano, director;

Japan, “Her Love Boils Bathwater,” Ryota Nakano, director;

Kazakhstan, “The Road to Mother,” Akhan Satayev, director;

Kenya, “Kati Kati,” Mbithi Masya, director;

Kosovo, “Unwanted,” Edon Rizvanolli, director;

Kyrgyzstan, “Centaur,” Aktan Arym Kubat, director;

Lao People’s Democratic Republic, “Dearest Sister,” Mattie Do, director;

Latvia, “The Chronicles of Melanie,” Viestur Kairish, director;

Lebanon, “The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, director;

Lithuania, “Frost,” Sharunas Bartas, director;

Luxembourg, “Barrage,” Laura Schroeder, director;

Mexico, “Tempestad,” Tatiana Huezo, director;

Mongolia, “The Children of Genghis,” Zolbayar Dorj, director;

Morocco, “Razzia,” Nabil Ayouch, director;

Mozambique, “The Train of Salt and Sugar,” Licinio Azevedo, director;

Nepal, “White Sun,” Deepak Rauniyar, director;

Netherlands, “Layla M.,” Mijke de Jong, director;

New Zealand, “One Thousand Ropes,” Tusi Tamasese, director;

Norway, “Thelma,” Joachim Trier, director;

Pakistan, “Saawan,” Farhan Alam, director;

Palestine, “Wajib,” Annemarie Jacir, director;

Panama, “Beyond Brotherhood,” Arianne Benedetti, director;

Paraguay, “Los Buscadores,” Juan Carlos Maneglia, Tana Schembori, directors;

Peru, “Rosa Chumbe,” Jonatan Relayze, director;

Philippines, “Birdshot,” Mikhail Red, director;

Poland, “Spoor,” Agnieszka Holland, Kasia Adamik, directors;

Portugal, “Saint George,” Marco Martins, director;

Romania, “Fixeur,” Adrian Sitaru, director;

Russia, “Loveless,” Andrey Zvyagintsev, director;

Senegal, “Félicité,” Alain Gomis, director;

Serbia, “Requiem for Mrs. J.,” Bojan Vuletic, director;

Singapore, “Pop Aye,” Kirsten Tan, director;

Slovakia, “The Line,” Peter Bebjak, director;

Slovenia, “The Miner,” Hanna A. W. Slak, director;

South Africa, “The Wound,” John Trengove, director;

South Korea, “A Taxi Driver,” Jang Hoon, director;

Spain, “Summer 1993,” Carla Simón, director;

Sweden, “The Square,” Ruben Östlund, director;

Switzerland, “The Divine Order,” Petra Volpe, director;

Syria, “Little Gandhi,” Sam Kadi, director;

Taiwan, “Small Talk,” Hui-Chen Huang, director;

Thailand, “By the Time It Gets Dark,” Anocha Suwichakornpong, director;

Tunisia, “The Last of Us,” Ala Eddine Slim, director;

Turkey, “Ayla: The Daughter of War,” Can Ulkay, director;

Ukraine, “Black Level,” Valentyn Vasyanovych, director;

United Kingdom, “My Pure Land,” Sarmad Masud, director;

Uruguay, “Another Story of the World,” Guillermo Casanova, director;

Venezuela, “El Inca,” Ignacio Castillo Cottin, director;

Vietnam, “Father and Son,” Luong Dinh Dung, director.