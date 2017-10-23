Orion Pictures has hired Kevin Shelby as Senior VP, Marketing and Distribution to oversee the day-to-day management of the division’s operations. This comes after Kevin Wilson was hired as Executive VP, Distribution

earlier this month. Both report to John Hegeman, President, Orion Pictures.

Orion

Shelby most recently served as Senior VP, Marketing at BH Tilt where he oversaw the planning, development and execution of marketing, distribution and advertising for such theatrical releases as The Green Inferno, The Darkness, Incarnate, The Belko Experiment and Lowriders. Previously, Shelby served as Senior VP, Theatrical Marketing for New Line Cinema, where he worked on such film releases as Rush Hour 2, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Elf, Freddy vs. Jason, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Prior to joining New Line, Shelby held senior level marketing positions at Lionsgate Entertainment and MGM; he began his career at Sony Pictures.

Orion Pictures to market and distribute four to six modestly-budgeted films a year across genres and platforms (both wide and limited releases) for targeted audiences. Modestly budgeted means anywhere from the $5M to the $15M-to-$20M range and they are planning both acquisitions and original fare.