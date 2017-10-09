The forthcoming film Only the Brave welcomed some real-life heroes to their red carpet world premiere. With the American flag as the backdrop, 100 first responders stepped onto the carpet. These first responders helped those who were affected by hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria, as well as the earthquake in Mexico City. They also helped and are still giving aid to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting.

Among those invited to the premiere were the Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles City Fire Department, Long Beach Fire Department, Orange County Fire Department, San Bernardino County Fire Department, San Bernardino City Fire Department, Downey Fire Department, Compton Fire Department, Manhattan Beach Fire Department, Cal Fire, El Segundo Fire Department, Apple Valley Fire Department, San Diego City Fire Department, Los Angeles County Fire/Lifeguards, and Long Beach Fire/Lifeguards. The L.A. County Fire Department helicopter also gave a flyby during the premiere to give an incredible vantage point (see video below).

Director Joseph Kosinski, actor Josh Brolin, musician Dierks Bentley, and members of the cast attended the premiere. Kosinski spoke about the Granite Mountain Fund, which was set up to benefit the families and those affected by wildland firefighting. The Granite Mountain Fund, the philanthropic initiative of Only the Brave, drives donations to support firefighting as well as the towns and families connected to and impacted by Hotshots and their work.

The Columbia Pictures drama follows the real-life Granite Mountain Hotshots, the elite forest fire crew that saw 19 of its members killed while fighting the Yarnell Hill wildfire that blazed near Prescott, AZ in June 2013. The film, which stars Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, and Jennifer Connelly, bows October 20.