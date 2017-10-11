Leading Spanish-language nets Univision and Telemundo are joining forces with NBC for a telethon for disaster relief that all three will air this Saturday. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez will present One Voice: Somos Live! from Los Angeles, and Marc Anthony will handle duties from Miami, where several other Latin music stars also are set to perform.

Rivals Telemundo and Univision, which are teaming on a simulcast for the first time ever, will air the show in Spanish for its first two hours from 8-10 PM , and NBC will join for the third in English at 10 PM. One Voice will air delayed in the West from 8-11 PM with the same network setup.

Performers in Miami also will include Daddy Yankee, Alejandro Sanz, Romeo Santos, DJ Khaled and others. The L.A. bill features Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige and more. Among the stars slated to appear are Christina Aguilera, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Smits, Sean Combs, Seth Green, Derek Hough, Heidi Klum, Jose Iglesias, John Leguizamo and many others.

Under the banner of Somos Una Voz, the alliance of artists created by Anthony and Lopez to aid those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters, One Voice: Somos Live! will help provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean. Funds raised from the telethon will benefit the following organizations: Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.