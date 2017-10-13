TNT is rounding out the cast for its new six-episode drama series One Day She’ll Darken. India Eisley (Underworld Awakening, Look Away), Jefferson Mays (The Americans, Law & Order: SVU) are set as leads opposite Chris Pine, along with Yul Vazquez (Captain Phillips), Justin Cornwell (Training Day), Dylan Smith (Maze Runner: The Death Cure), Jay Paulson (Mad Men) and Golden Brooks (Girlfriends).

Written by Sam Sheridan, One Day She’ll Darken tells the incredible story of Fauna Hodel (Eisley) who was given away at birth. As Fauna begins to investigate the secrets to her past, she follows a sinister trail that swirls ever closer to an infamous Hollywood gynecologist, Dr. George Hodel (Mays), a man involved in the darkest Hollywood debauchery.

Eisley’s Fauna Hodel aka “Pat” is a naïve young girl growing up outside of Reno, Nevada, who embarks on a desperate quest to discover who she is, a quest that throws her identity into crisis. Mays’ George Hodel is a former child prodigy, now a brilliant doctor who entertained and inspired a Hollywood salon of the avant-garde in the ’40s until a scandal broke and sent his famous friends scurrying.

Vazquez is Billis, a freelancing LAPD sergeant and problem-solver for the brass whose fear has turned to hate. He finds himself caught in the vise of corruption and the interests he has to protect. Cornwell is Terrence Shye, A gifted young man stuck between an engineering apprenticeship and the streets of Watts.

Smith portrays Sepp, a struggling artist, who’s twisted beyond recognition by guilt and tragedy. Paulson is Ohls, an LAPD detective and a Korean War vet who owes his life to Jay Singletary; he and Jay share the alienation of warriors coming home. And Brooks is Jimmy Lee, Fauna’s mother, a former lounge singer, still consumed by bitterness from the injustice of Jim Crow Mississippi and a life of missed opportunities and squandered chances. The join previously announced LeLand Orser, who plays Peter Sullivan, a Night Managing Editor for the Los Angeles Times.

Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman, Monster) is attached to direct the first two episodes. The series is being produced by Turner’s Studio T, with Jenkins, Anonymous Content’s Michael Sugar (13 Reasons Why, Spotlight), Pine and Sheridan serving as executive producers. Production begins next month in Los Angeles.

Eisley is repped by ICM Partners, Primary Wave Entertainment and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Mays is repped by Abrams Artists Agency in LA, Cornerstone Talent Agency in NY, and Authentic. Brooks is repped by Global Artists Agency and managed by Ben Press. Cornwell is repped by UTA, Anonymous Content and Ziffren Brittenham.