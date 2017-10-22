Former Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush, George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, and Bill Clinton gathered in College Station, Texas for the One America Appeal concert, an event raising money for hurricane relief. One America Appeal was launched by the five Presidents as a response to the devastation Hurricane Harvey, Irma, and Maria brought upon Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It encouraged fellow citizens to support recovery efforts.

The concert, which was streamed live on the One America Appeal website, featured performances by country band Alabama, Grammy-winning “Soul Man” singer Sam Moore, gospel legend Yolanda Adams as well as Texas musicians Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. College Station is the home to George W. Bush’s presidential library.

In a video recorded earlier today, Donald Trump showed support of One America Appeal, calling the quintet of former Presidents, “some of America’s finest public servants.” He and Melania Trump expressed gratitude for their “tremendous assistance.”

He adds, “This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and devotion to one another.”

The appeal is not the first time former presidents have gathered together for a relief effort after a major natural disaster.

George H.W. Bush and Clinton raised money after the 2004 South Asia tsunami as well as Hurricane Katrina the following year. Clinton then teamed with Bush senior to raise money after the 2011 Haiti earthquake.

This marks the second time that the five living former living Presidents gathered. Coincidentally, their first gathering was in 2013 when Obama was still in office during the dedication of George W. Bush’s presidential library in Dallas.