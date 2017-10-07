Snapshot with fast nationals: Week 2 of new series: ABC’s Marvel’s Inhumans (0.7 in 18-49, down -22%; 2.8 million); Returning series premiere: ABC’s Once Upon a Time (0.7, -46%, 3.3 million)

Maybe anticipating a ratings drop, the witches from Once Upon a Time put a spell on Nielsen that caused the lengthy fast nationals delay today. But the Friday numbers are finally in, and the fairytale drama opened its reset seventh season with a 0.7 adults 18-49 rating and 3.3 million total viewers (Live+same day) in the series’ new Friday 8 PM slot. That tied a demo L+SD series low for Once Upon a Time posted last spring in the series’ long-time Sunday 8 PM home. The season premiere of Once also down from its Season 6 opener (-46% in 18-49) and was below its Season 6 finale and season average. Once aired on Sunday, where viewership levels are higher, for six seasons, before relocating to Fridays this fall.

With a lead-in vs being a self-starter at 8 PM last week for its two-hour series premiere, Marvel’s Inhumans (0.7, 2.8 million) was down -22% in the demo in Week 2. (Inhumans’ L+3 lift for the premiere was +44% in the demo, an OK result but below the typical percentage gains for fellow Marvel drama Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.)

It was the case of slow and steady wins the race for CBS, whose Friday drama lineup held up well in Week 2. MacGyver (0.8, 6.4 million) and Hawaii Five-0 (1.0, 8.4 million) were both flat in the demo, while Blue Bloods (1.0, 9.3 million), whose fans are still reeling from THAT bombshell exit in the season premiere, ticked down a tenth but as usual was Friday’s most watched program. CBS won each hour of primetime in both 18-49 and total viewers.

Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (0.9, 2.7 million) matched its fast national last week, which was subsequently adjusted up. A little good news for The Exorcist (0.5, 1.5 million). It was still at a series low in the demo but not a new series low as the horror drama was steady week-to-week to tie the low mark for the Season 2 opener last Friday.