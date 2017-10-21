CBS’ testosterone-heavy drama lineup held up surprisingly well against the Yankees-Astros baseball game. It was actually ABC’s female-friendly Once Upon a Time (0.5 adults 18-49 rating, 2.52 million total viewers) that tied for the biggest demo drop (-0.2) on Friday to hit a new L+SD series low in 18-49. The decline carried over to lead-out Marvel’s Inhumans (0.4, 2 million), which also was down -0.2 to a series low in the demo.

As we noted, CBS’ dramas were all steady with last Friday: MacGyver (0.8, 6.8 million), Hawaii Five-0 (1.0, 8.5 million) and Blue Bloods (0.9, 8.9 million), once again taking the crowns for top programs of the night – Hawaii in the demo, Blue Bloods in total viewers.

Things were relatively steady at the other nets too. Fox’s Hell’s Kitchen (0.8, 2.8 million) and The Exorcist (0.4, 1.3 million) were even with last week. Ditto for the CW’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (0.2, 640,000), while Jane the Virgin (0.2, 610,000) slipped a tenth in the demo and posted series lows.