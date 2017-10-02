Justin Theroux and Kathy Bates have joined the cast of On the Basis of Sex, the biopic about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg that stars Felicity Jones as Ginsberg and Armie Hammer as her husband. Participant Media unveiled the rest of the pic’s casting, which includes Sam Waterston, Jack Reynor, Stephen Root and Cailee Spaeny. Shooting is now underway in Montreal.

Mimi Leder is directing a script the pic penned by Daniel Stiepleman, Ginsburg’s nephew. It follows Ginsburg from when she a young lawyer who teamed with her husband Marty to bring a groundbreaking case before the Supreme Court and overturn a century of gender discrimination.

Robert Cort is producing, and Participant’s Jeff Skoll and Jonathan King as well as Karen Loop and Betsy Danbury are executive producers. Participant is also financing.

A 2018 theatrical release is planned to coincide with Ginsburg’s 25th anniversary on the High Court. As per Participant’s output arrangements via Amblin Partners, Focus Features is distributing domestically.