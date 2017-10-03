EXCLUSIVE: Bleecker Street has a deal for U.S. rights to On Chesil Beach, the Dominic Cooke-directed drama that stars Brooklyn‘s Saoirse Ronan and Dunkirk‘s Billy Howle, with Emily Watson, Anne-Marie Duff, Samuel West and Adrian Scarborough also starring. Adapted by Ian McEwan from his bestselling novel, the 1960s-set drama centers on a young couple honeymooning on the English seaside.

Elizabeth Karlsen and Stephen Woolley produced the BBC Films-backed drama. The film won strong reviews when it premiered at Toronto in the Special Presentations section of the festival. CAA brokered the domestic deal, while Rocket Science sold overseas territories. Cooke, the former longtime Royal Court Theatre artistic director, makes his feature directorial debut on the film. He previously wrote and directed episodes of the BBC series The Hollow Crown.

Bleecker Street will release On Chesil Beach sometime next year.