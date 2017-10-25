EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Munn (Oceans Eight) is replacing Zoe Saldana in the action thriller Hummingbird, after Saldana experienced some scheduling conflicts due to the Avatar sequels. Directed by Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström from a Black List script by John McClain, the story is about a female black-ops assassin (Munn) whose latest mark forces her to confront her true identity. The script is in the vein of the highly successful actioner Lucy.

Fundamental’s Mark Gao and Gregory Ouanhon are producing Hummingbird with Todd Garner for Broken Road. Fundamental’s Gary Glushon will executive produce with Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein and Saldana via her Cinestar Pictures.

Fundamental picked up rights to the project in October and will finance and produce with Broken Road Productions. Munn (X-Men: Dark Phoenix, X-Men: Apocalpyse, Newsroom) is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer Austen Mandelbaum Morris & Klein.