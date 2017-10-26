Claire Foy is handing over the reins. Olivia Colman is set to play Queen Elizabeth in upcoming seasons of Netflix’s critically praised drama series The Crown, Deadline has confirmed. The third and fourth seasons have not yet been ordered, but the series is expected to continue.

The role of Queen Elizabeth has been played by Foy in Seasons 1 and 2. Her performance has earned her an Emmy as well as a Golden Globe award and SGA award as best actress in a drama. The second season is set to premiere December 8 on Netflix. Shooting wrapped last spring.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan tells the inside story of Queen Elizabeth II’s early reign as the fragile social order established after WWII breaks apart. Morgan has previously said he intended to replace key cast members in later seasons, to better portray the characters as they aged. Colman’s reign would begin in 2019, according to the Daily Mail, which first reported the change-up.

This is not Colman’s first time playing a royal. She portrayed the present Queen of England Queen Elizabeth’s mother, in the film Hyde Park on Hudson.

Colman starred in Broadchurch and AMC’s The Night Manager, for which she won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress and also received an Emmy nomination.