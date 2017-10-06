There will be no fourth season for Bravo’s Odd Mom Out.

Series creator and star Jill Kargman first announced the news on Instagram and the network has confirmed that the September 13th Season 3 finale will serve as the comedy series finale.

“Alas, all good things must come to an end, including this wacky gang ruining takes with peals of laughter,” Kargman wrote on Instagram. “I’m filled with pure GRATITUDE to @bravotv and my entire @NBC family for giving a 40-year-old mom the insanely incredible opportunity to realize my dream of working in TV and I’m *so* excited for what lies ahead. Thank you to our brilliant Odd Mom Out cast, crew, and devoted fans for three incredible seasons. I love you all so so much.”

In Odd Mom Out, Kargman starred as a satirical version of herself as she navigated the treacherous and elite ecosystem of New York’s Upper East Side and the uber-wealthy mothers inhabiting this fantastically outrageous domain. Abby Elliott, Andy Buckley, KK Glick, Sean Kleier and Joanna Cassidy also starred.

Odd Mom Out was Bravo’s second original scripted series, leaving the network with its first and sole remaining original scripted series Girlfriends Guide to Divorce. The series landed a three-season pickup last year, taking it through Season 5. It’s currently airing its fourth season, which premiered in August.