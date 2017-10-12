Update with London info The New York Police Department is looking into possible complaints against Harvey Weinstein, and according to a UK press report London police are “assessing” an allegation against the producer.

A police statement to media outlets reads: “Based on information referenced in published news reports the NYPD is conducting a review to determine if there are any additional complaints relating to the Harvey Weinstein matter. No filed complaints have been identified as of this time and as always, the NYPD encourages anyone who may have information pertaining to this matter to call the CrimeStoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.”

The police review into complaints against Weinstein stems from this week’s New Yorker article outlining various harassment and rape claims against Weinstein.

Earlier today, UK’s The Guardian reported that London police are “assessing a sexual abuse allegation” against Weinstein. Scotland Yard told the Guardian that the London Metropolitan Police “has been passed an allegation of sexual abuse by Merseyside police on Wednesday 11 October.”

Yesterday, Weinstein recruited attorney Blair Berk to his legal team. Litigator Patricia Glaser had already signed on to rep Weinstein in a potential dust-up with his younger brother Bob and TWC over his October 8 termination.

Weinstein has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.