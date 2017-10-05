The National Rifle Association came out of mass-shooting-triggered social media darkness to issue its first statement on the Las Vegas murder of 58 people. The powerful gun lobby called for additional regulations on the device that was used by the shooter, that is designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles.

The statement was blasted out to media as today’s White House press briefing was getting underway. Sarah Huckabee Sanders took questions on the news, saying bump fire stock devices came up among those who traveled with President Donald Trump to Las Vegas to meet with survivor and first responders on Wednesday.

The NRA stopped short of calling for legislation on so-called “bump-fire stock” or “bump stock” devices.

In its statement, the NRA said, reports from Law Vegas indicate “certain devices” were used to modify the firearms involved.

“Despite the fact that the Obama administration approved the sale of bump fire stocks on at least two occasions, the National Rifle Association is calling on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (BATFE) to immediately review whether these devices comply with federal law,” the powerfully lobbying organization said in its statement.

“The NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations,” the org continued.

But, NRA also insisted, “In an increasingly dangerous world, the NRA remains focused on our mission: strengthening Americans’ Second Amendment freedom to defend themselves, their families and their communities…To that end, on behalf of our five million members across the country, we urge Congress to pass National Right-to-Carry reciprocity, which will allow law-abiding Americans to defend themselves and their families from acts of violence.”

At Thursday’s press briefing, Sanders dodged questions as to whether Trump supports banning bump stocks, answering, “right now the focus has been on healing and unifying the country” adding that the investigation into the shooting, at which a gunman fired at 22K people attending an open-air country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel, killing 58 people and wounding more than 400.