Myko Olivier is set to star in Now & Then, Feeform’s single-camera comedy pilot from writer Shawn Wines and Kapital Entertainment. Also joining the ensemble cast as regulars as Mia Serafino, Punam Patel, Brandon Mychal Smith, James Earl and Ana Cruz Kayne.

Now & Then follows a group of old college friends who, having lost touch over the years, are brought back together unexpectedly for one wild night only to be given a new lease on life and friendship. Reuniting as friends gives them the opportunity to discover who they always promised each other they would be.

Olivier, who played Erik Menendez in the Lifetime telefilm Menendez: Blood Brothers, stars as Nick, who was destined for greatness in college but has been lying to his friends for years about his success. Serafino (Crowded) is Emily, Nick’s best friend who dreamed of becoming a singer but ended up a disenchanted real estate agent. Patel (Kevin From Work) portrays Sarah, a witty and sarcastic science major-turned-researcher who is bored with her mundane life, but reuniting with her old pals just might re-invigorate her and send her on a different path.

Smith (You’re the Worst) is EZ, the wild man in the group of old friends. But years later, he is a house husband whose life is totally consumed by his infant daughter. Earl (Scream Queens) will portray Moose, the “lovable idiot” of the group. Years later, Moose is divorced and living a bleak life, but reuniting with his old pals night be the springboard he needs to make some changes. Kayne (The Bold Type) plays Jane, a confident and charming coed who was Moose’s college partner in crime. She now is a successful lawyer but has put her dating life and her real-life goals on the backburner.

Wines wrote the pilot and will executive produce alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The cast includes a couple of actors who have worked with Kaplan before as he regularly brings talent from former projects to new ones. That includes Patel, who also co-starred in Kapital Entertainment’s Freeform series Kevin From Work and toplined pilot Brown Girls. Earl was in Kapital’s CBS pilot Hannah Royce’s Questionable Choices this past season.