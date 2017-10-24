Actor Nolan Gerard Funk is set to appear in Berlin, I Love You, the next installment in the Cities of Love anthology film series created by Emmanuel Benbihy. He joins the ensemble cast that includes Helen Mirren, Keira Knightley, Jim Sturgess, Mickey Rourke, Diego Luna, Orlando Bloom, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Sophie Turner, Jack Huston, Patrick Dempsey and Renee Zellweger. Set in the German capital and featuring short stories of romance, the film is written by Neil La Bute and David Vernon, and segments are being directed by Fernando Eimbcke, Dennis Gansel, Massy Tadjedin, Peter Chelsom, Til Schweiger, Justin Franklin, Dani Levy and Dianna Agron with Josef Rusnak directing transition sequence. Claus Clausen, Edda Reiser, Josef Steinberger, Alice De Sousa, and Skady Lis are producing. Benbihy is exec producing, while Highland Film Group and Disrupting Influence’s Glenn Kendrick Ackermann and Jason Piette are handling International sales. Funk, who co-stars in the new Starz series Counterpart and Blumhouse’s upcoming film, Truth Or Dare, is repped by Luber Roklin and KC talent.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D actress Natalia Cordova-Buckley makes an cameo appearance as the voice of the legendary Mexican artist Frida Kahlo in the English language-version of Disney/Pixar’s animated film, Coco. The pic, which features Benjamin Bratt, Gael Garcia Bernal, Edward James Olmos, and Anthony Gonzalez, follows Miguel, who through a mysterious and otherworldly chain of events, meets charming trickster Héctor (Bernal), and, together, they set off on an adventure of music and mystery, resulting in the most unusual family reunion. The pic is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina and produced by Darla K. Anderson. It screened at the Morelia Film Festival in Mexico and will open in US theaters November 22. Cordova-Buckley is repped by Aida Bernal at Spellbound Entertainment and attorney Joseph R. Weiner.