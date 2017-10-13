EXCLUSIVE: No Trace Camping, the indie production company behind the Oscar nominated film, Room, has purchased the film rights to Fredrik Backman’s soon-to-be-published novella, The Deal Of A Lifetime, which Atria Books is releasing on October 31. It’s about a man who sacrificed his family in the single-minded pursuit of success and the courageous little girl fighting for her life who crosses his path.

Jeff Arkuss, David Gross and Jesse Shapira of No Trace Camping will produce the pic, while Backman, Neda Shafti Backman and Tor Jonasson will serve as exec producers.

WME and Salomonsson Agency co-repped the rights to the The Deal Of A Lifetime.

Backman authored the New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove, which was adapted into a Swedish comedy film by Hannes Holm and currently has Tom Hanks attached to star in the English-language remake.

No Trace Camping is currently in post on Lionsgate’s sci-fi thriller, Kin, starring Jack Reynor, James Franco, Zoë Kravitz and Dennis Quaid.