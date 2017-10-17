No Greater Love, pegged as the first documentary directed by an active duty soldier in combat, was picked up for U.S. theatrical distribution by Atlas Distribution Company. The doc will be released on Veteran’s Day this year on Nov. 11. No Greater Love depicts the deployment of the “No Slack” Battalion to Afghanistan through the lens of Army Chaplain, Justin Roberts.

The combat footage for No Greater Love was shot by the director/producer Army Chaplain while deployed with “No Slack” in Afghanistan. Layering real war footage with heartfelt interviews, the film invites the audience to experience war, its aftermath, and the hard road home from a soldier’s perspective.

The film “presents a side of war rarely explored in film – the difficult journey back,” said Atlas Distribution President, Harmon Kaslow. “Justin did an amazing job capturing stories that convey raw emotion in an absolutely visceral way. It’s been estimated that an average of 22 soldiers a day attempt suicide. PTSD warrants immediate attention, and we’re very proud to have the opportunity to help bring attention to the issue.”

“This film means more to me than I can express with words,” said Chaplain Roberts, “After getting to know the team at Atlas Distribution and experiencing first hand their online technologies, iScreeningRoom.com and CinemaCloudWorks, I couldn’t imagine trusting the distribution of this film to anyone else.” Atlas noted that the film scored extremely high in its iScreeningRoom.com test with a topline score of 94%.

The film has won 11 awards including Best Documentary at the Boston Film Festival and the Louisiana Film Festival.