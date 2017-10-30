“Car 27, please report.” CBS All Access has released the official redband trailer and key art for its first original comedy series, No Activity.

From executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny or Die and based on the Australian series, No Activity celebrates the mundane in what should be a high-stakes sting operation. Set against a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together, two criminals who are largely kept in the dark, two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

The cast includes Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows along with guest stars Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Ferrell, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins and Daniel Zolghadri.

No Activity premieres November 12 conjunction with the Chapter 1 conclusion of Star Trek: Discovery. New episodes of the eight-episode first season will be available weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny or Die, Jungle and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan. The series is co-developed and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Ferrell, McKay, Jason Burrows and Joe Farrell. Trent O’Donnell directs all episodes.