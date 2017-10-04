CBS All Access – CBS’ SVOD and live streaming service – has firmed up the cast and launch plans for its first original comedy series No Activity, from Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die.

No Activity, based on the Australian series of the same name, was announced in August with co-creator Patrick Brammall starring as well as a target premiere date before the end of the year and the comedy bridging the two sub-seasons of Star Trek: Discovery.

Tim Meadows has joined Brammall as the other lead, and CBS All Access has now set Sunday, November 12 for No Activity‘s debut. That is the same night the last episode of Star Trek: Discovery‘s fall run will be released. New episodes of No Activity will be available weekly on Sundays. You can watch the first promo for the series below this post.

No Activity celebrates the mundane. Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops (Brammall, Meadows) who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

Brammall and Meadows are joined by a slew of guest stars, series executive producer Will Ferrell as well as Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins and Daniel Zolghadri.

“With No Activity as CBS All Access’ first original comedy, we’re delivering our subscribers a new, premium series that continues to push artistic boundaries in interesting ways,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and COO, CBS Interactive. “This is definitely not your average comedy; in addition to the all-star comedic cast, we have the incomparable creative team of Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die behind the series who are innovators in their field and will undoubtedly keep viewers laughing each week.”

No Activity is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan. The series is co-created and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jason Burrows and Joe Farrell. Trent O’Donnell will direct all episodes.

No Activity will be followed by two other new CBS All Access scripted series, dramas $1 and Strange Angel.