Nikki Toscano has teamed with directors-producer Matt Reeves (War for the Planet of the Apes) and Craig Brewer (Empire, Hustle & Flow) for two drama projects which have received script commitments with penalty from Fox. 20th Century Fox TV, where Toscano is under an overall deal, is the studio.

Photo Credit: Dan Doperalski

Written by Toscano, the untitled Toscano/Reeves project is a female-led character drama that unravels the complicated personal and professional lives of a family of cops as they investigate a high profile missing persons case across two timelines. In 2001, Shane McGuinty, a new detective in the NYC Missing Persons division, and her partner, Dominic, are drawn closer together when they embark on their first (and most haunting) case on the worst day of the year: 9/11. In present day, we follow as Shane and Dominic (now ex-partners and ex-lovers) are forced together again when new evidence threatens to blow both their unsolved 2001 case, and their entire squad, wide open.

Toscano executive produces with Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan via 6th & Idaho, and Brewer, who directs. The company’s Rafi Crohn is co-producer. At Fox, Reeves’ 20th TV-based 6th & Idaho also has in development cop drama The Dime from Hell On Wheels creators Tony Gayton & Joe Gayton as well as the pilot The Passage.

Under her overall deal, Toscano most recently served as co-executive producer on Fox/20th TV’s drama 24: Legacy. Last season, she wrote and executive produced the Fox drams pilot Behind Enemy Lines, based on the movie of the same name. Toscano previously worked on A&E’s Bates Motel and ABC’s Revenge and created and executive produced drama Red Zone, which went to pilot at CBS that starred Anthony Lapaglia. She is repped by UTA, Zero Gravity Management and Patti Felker.

6th & Idaho is repped by CAA, 3 Arts, and attorney Karl Austen.