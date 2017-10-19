This is probably the most heartwarming story you will hear this broadcast selling season. NBC has put in development Delivery, a family drama set in a high-risk perinatology unit, from writers Kristin Newman (The Muppets) and Rob Wright (Lethal Weapon). The project hails from ABC Studios and Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine banner.

Delivery is a deeply personal project for Newman and Wright who are married and new parents. The two of them are not writing partners but teamed together for the first time to write this script on spec during the three months they spent living in a hospital labor and delivery ward — with Newman initially on bedrest — following the birth of their daughter ten weeks early. (Above is a photo of the two of them in a hospital bed writing.)

REX/Shutterstock

Delivery was set up at ABC Studios where Newman is under an overall deal. The script got the attention of ABC Studios-based Hello Sunshine, founded by Reese Witherspoon with the goal of creating content that puts women at the center of the story.

Newman and Wright executive produce the drama, about a group of doctors with deep familial ties who must navigate their personal and professional lives in a high volume perinatology unit, with Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon and Lauren Levy Neustader.

This is the latest broadcast sale to an unaffiliated network by ABC Studios this year. The list include drama Bastards at Fox, a co-production with 20th TV.

Newman, who authored the travel memoir What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding, is currently working on new ABC comedy series The Mayor under her overall deal at ABC Studios where she has been for six years, most recently serving as a co-executive producer on The Real O’Neals. She is repped by UTA and Hansen Jacobson.

Wright co-created Fox’s drama The Mob Doctor and is currently a co-executive producer on Fox’s action drama Lethal Weapon. He is repped by ICM Partners and Bloom Hergott.

Witherspoon, who recently shared a best miniseries Emmy for HBO’s Big Little Lies, is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.