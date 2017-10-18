Nicole Sexton has been named the new CEO of the Entertainment Industry Foundation, a charitable organization that has been around 75 years and was founded by many Hollywood powerhouses, including Jack Warner, Samuel Goldwyn, Jr. James Cagney and Humphrey Bogart. In addition, Regina Miller, who has had considerable successes rallying support for everything from global charities to innovative start-ups, will join EIF as a special consultant.

These moves comes after Lisa Paulsen left in April after 27 years in the CEO post. Paulsen is said to be continuing to work at the foundation but instead concentrating on fund development and special projects.

After Paulsen exited, the EIF hired an outside search firm to help find and vet candidates. “I was so impressed with Nicole. I was impressed with her personality, professionalism and skill set,” said EIF Board Chair Chris Silbermann of ICM Partners. “We are also bringing in Regina Miller to help develop the strategic plan moving forward and they are a great one-two punch. They are going to do great working together.”

“Raising funds to tackle big problems and engaging celebrities to persuade the public to act – that’s the heart and soul of EIF,” said Sherry Lansing, former Chairperson of EIF in a statement. “Regina and Nicole are in a strong position to take EIF to new heights.”

Sexton will now oversee the organization’s key initiatives, Hunger Is, XQ, and Hollywood Unfiltered as well as continue the development of other work such as last weekend’s One Voice Somos Live!, a concert for disaster relief for those impacted by the recent natural disasters in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean, and Mexico, and EIF and XQ Institute’s, EIF Presents: XQ Super School Live, a one-hour, live television special focused on improving high school education.

Sexton will work closely with Sung Poblete, the CEO of EIF’s Stand Up To Cancer, and the SU2C Council of Founders and Advisors, on advancing the mission of the organization. Since SU2C launched nine years ago, nearly $500M as been pledged for support of its groundbreaking cancer research programs.

Sexton comes to the post after serving as Chief of Staff at the Central Park Conservancy since 2010, having implemented many corporate wide initiatives for the organization that focused on organizational restructuring and long range planning. Prior to joining that org, Sexton helped to establish the FEED Foundation as its first Executive Officer and she has remained on the Board. As of 2015, the FEED Foundation, in partnership with FEED Projects, has provided 85 million free, nutritious school meals to kids around the globe.