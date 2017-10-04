Nicole Kidman has been set to star in Destroyer, a modern Los Angeles crime thriller that will be directed by Girlfight helmer Karyn Kusama. Newbie 30WEST will fully finance the pic, written by Kusama’s The Invitation scribes Phil Hay and Matt Manfredi.

The pic follows the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell (Kidman) who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a cult-like gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

Automatik’s Fred Berger (La La Land) of Automatik is producing with Hay and Manfredi. Rocket Science helped arrange the financing and is repping international sales. ICM Partners and CAA are co-repping North American rights.

30WEST — co-founded by Dan Friedkin and Micah Green, with Dan Steinman quickly signing on as partner — just made a trio of splashy deals at the Toronto Film Festival including for the Margot Robbie-starrer I, Tonya.

Kidman, an Oscar winner coming off an Emmy win for HBO’s Big Little Lies, is currently onscreen in SundanceTV’s Top of the Lake: China Girl. On the film side, she recently starred in Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled and is up next in A24’s The Killing of a Sacred Deer. She is repped by CAA and Media Talent Group.

Kusama is repped by ICM Partners, and Hay and Manfredi by UTA.