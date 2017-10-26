Nicolas Cage is set to star in Highland Film Group’s action thriller A Score To Settle, from Beautiful Boy director Shawn Ku. Cage stars as Frank, a convicted mob enforcer battling a terminal illness who is released from prison many years after taking the fall for a crime he didn’t commit. Now free, he sets out on a path for revenge against the people who wronged him.

Producers are Lee Clay (No Good Deed) of First Point Entertainment and Goldrush Entertainment’s Eric Gozlan (Beautiful Boy). Highland Film Group will present the project to buyers at the American Film Market, which takes place next month. Highland’s Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier serve as exec producers.

Cage, an Oscar winner for his role in Leaving Las Vegas, has a hefty slate of upcoming films including the horror comedy Mom and Dad, which world premiered at the Toronto Film Festival; action film #211; and Looking Glass, which Highland is also selling.

Cage is repped by CAA, LINK Entertainment, and Bloom, Hergott, Diemer. Ku is with Paradigm, Field Entertainment, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes.