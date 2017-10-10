One big cloud has hung over the first five weeks of 2017 NFL season — and it’s not the winless New York Giants. The polarizing issue of pregame protests with players kneeling or locking arms for “The Star-Spangled Banner” has dominated the discussion, and now Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a memo to all 32 teams addressing the practice.

According to NFL.com, Goodell told the franchises that the league believes “everyone should stand for the National Anthem” and added, “We live in a country that can feel very divided.”

The commissioner also wrote that a plan is in place and set for review at the league’s fall owners meetings next week in New York. NFL.com said. Goodell’s plan “would include such elements as an in-season platform to promote the work of our players on these core issues, and that will help to promote positive change in our country.”

The protests, for which some coaches and even owners have joined their players, have been a major part of the season thus far — thanks in no small part to President Donald Trump, who has weighed in (ad infinitum) on the issue, further driving the sides apart. Meanwhile, ratings are down for primetime games, with last night’s Monday Night Football hitting a season low for ESPN and the latest Sunday Night Football on NBC also posting its worst ratings of the season.

Things escalated on Sunday when Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a game in his home state of Indiana after some of the visiting San Francisco 49ers took a knee during the anthem. Trump tweeted emphatically about that too, after saying he put the Veep up to it.

Trump also reveled today in ESPN’s suspension of its on-air personality Jemele Hill after she repeatedly tweeted about the issue — at one point labeling POTUS a “white supremacist” — and Trump’s response to it.

Here is Goodell’s memo in full, per NFL.com: