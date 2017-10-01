The national anthem controversy continued in Sunday’s NFL games, as a mixed reception was granted to its performance by the players. Some individuals knelt, others stood with arms locked.

One of the biggest protests of the early games happened in Atlanta, where the visiting Buffalo Bills had six players kneel. Kaelin Clay, Cedric Thornton, Mike Tolbert, Shareece Wright, Taiwan Jones and Jerel Worthy knelt during the national anthem. The rest of the Bills players stood with their arms locked.

For the Atlanta Falcons, the entire team stood on the sidelines with arms locked. Last week, Grady Jarrett and Dontari Poe took a knee during the national anthem, but both stood this week.

CNN reported the Pittsburgh Steelers drew thunderous boos from its crowd when it emerged onto the playing field. Its opponents, the Baltimore Ravens, knelt as a team before the anthem, drawing boos. But the team then rose when it was performed. The Steelers opted to stand for the anthem.

The team opted last week to stay in the tunnel before the anthem, but were booed upon emerging. A lone Steeler, guard Alejandro Villaneuva, stood outside the tunnel with hands on heart. His jersey was briefly the best-seller among NFL players as a result. He later apologized for inadvertently showing up his teammates.

The Detroit Lions had two players kneel before the anthem at their game with the Minnesota Vikings. Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Steve Longa kneeled during the national anthem. All other Detroit players locked arms.

At MetLife stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, the Jacksonville Jaguars knelt as a team and allegedly prayed before the anthem, then rose with arms linked for its singing. The New York Jets stood with arms linked on their sideline.

The Tennessee Titans versus Houston Texans game in Texas saw the Houston players link arms. For the Titans, Rishard Matthews of the Titans remained in the locker room rather than stand with his teammates during the anthem.

In New England, the NFL champion New England Patriots stood on the sidelines at attention minutes before the anthem, then put their hands over their hearts and each other.

As predicted by wide receiver Dez Bryant late last week, the Dallas Cowboys stood at attention during the anthem, but defensive end Damontre Moore raised a fist as the anthem ended. The so-called “America’s Team” knelt before last week’s anthem, joined by owner Jerry Jones, but rose with linked arms for its performance. The visiting Los Angeles Rams also stood at attention, but Rams outside linebacker Robert Quinn raised his fist.

President Donald Trump refused to let the matter die, retweeting a couple of Twitter posts on Sunday advocating standing for the anthem. Yesterday, he tweeted that it was “very important” for players to stand for the anthem this week. “Respect our flag and country!”