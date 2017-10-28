Two separate racially insensitive incidents dominated the sports world on Saturday, as Houston Astros player Yuli Gurriel and Houston Texans football owner Bob McNair both issued apologies for their prior actions – Gurriel for a Friday night gesture and comments demeaning Japanese pitcher Yu Darvish of the Los Angeles Dodgers, McNair for referring to NFL players as “inmates” during a mid-week meeting.

On the baseball side, Gurriel had just returned to his dugout Friday after hitting a home run against Dodgers pitcher Darvish. Once there, TV cameras caught him pulling at the corners of his eyes and referring to a “Chinito,” a term considered derogatory toward Asians. Houston went on to win the game 5-3, taking a 2-1 lead in the World Series.

When cameras caught Gurriel in the dugout making the gesture and comment, social media erupted. Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred is expected in Houston and will likely issue some punishment to Gurriel.

Gurriel, a Cuban player, later apologized for his actions and comments. “I just feel bad,” Gurriel said through an interpreter. “If anybody got offended over there, it was not my intention.” Gurriel played in Japan in 2014 and claimed he was joking with teammates about his prior lack of success against Japanese pitchers in the major leagues.

In the football incident, Houston Texans team owner McNair met with his players on Saturday morning to apologize for remarks made during NFL meetings in New York. The meetings were called to address the ongoing national anthem protests, and during them, McNair expressed the notion that the NFL could not have “inmates running the prison,” according to news accounts.

The instant furor over the characterization resulted in McNair apologizing to the players attending the meeting. But about 10 Texans players walked out of their practice on Friday after hearing of the remarks, although several later returned. Despite McNair apologizing in the media, Houston players were reportedly still upset, and are said to still be considering a protest at their game Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Hoping to make things right, McNair addressed the team this morning. “I know they were upset,” McNair told the Houston Chronicle. “I wanted to answer their questions. I told them if I had it to do over again, I wouldn’t use that expression.”