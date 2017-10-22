National anthem protests continued during Week 7 in the National Football League, although the headcount of those kneeling or otherwise acting out during the song has greatly diminished, mirroring media coverage of the actions.

Both protesting players and those opposed to their tactics now seem locked-in on their respective stances on the righteousness of the protests. The same players who protested in previous weeks either stay in the locker room, kneel, or sit, while many teams stand and lock arms in a compromise maneuver.

On the other side, President Donald Trump keeps trying to stir the pot against their actions, this week by calling on Americans to sign a petition asking the NFL to make it mandatory to stand. The league has merely said players “should” stand, but has, so far, refused to order them to do so.

Fans also register disapproval in various ways, some through stated boycotts, others by turning off their television or not attending games. One fan even hired a plane to fly over the Jacksonville Jaguars stadium during its game with a banner reading, “Be American. Boycott the Jags and the NFL.”

Meanwhile, most team owners seemingly wring their hands and hope it all goes away, with a few outspoken exceptions. Commissioner Roger Goodell, owners, player representatives and others met in New York for two days this week, with declining TV ratings and other signs of diminishing fan interest the main topics.

Little to nothing was publicly resolved at the meetings, as players’ right to free speech and the desire by owners to have the football business prosper seem on separate planets. There has been some vague talk of providing a platform for player social activism outside of the games, but those plans seem to have little appeal on either side.

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who started the anthem protests last year, added to the NFL woes this week. He filed a grievance with the NFL Players Association over his seeming banishment from the league. Kaepernick, a free agent, has not been signed by any team, even as some quarterbacks viewed as lesser-talents in some quarters have been enlisted by teams. He has hired high-profile attorney Mark Geragos to represent him.

In this week’s Sunday games, Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews remained in the locker room during the national anthem before the team’s game with the Cleveland Browns, as he has for four consecutive weeks. His teammates stood, but linebacker Wesley Woodyard and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey raised a right fist after the anthem.

At Miami, receiver Kenny Stills, tight end Julius Thomas and safety Michael Thomas continued their weeks-long protest, remaining in the tunnel during the national anthem. The Dolphins have instituted a team rule that all players must stand if they are on the sidelines, but gave them the option to remain in the tunnel.

The three players previously have taken a knee, most prominently in the Dolphins game in London against the New Orleans Saints in week four. Their opponents today, the New York Jets, stood as a team with arms locked, joined by owner Christopher Johnson.

Speaking of the Saints, most of that team knelt in unity before the national anthem in their game against Green Bay, then rose to stand during the actual song. Several players and coaches locked arms.

The Indianapolis Colt continued wearing their black t-shirts during warm-ups. The shirts say “We Will” on the front and “Stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity” on the back. However, all players on the Colts stood with arms locked during the anthem for the third week in a row.

Before Thursday night’s game, Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters sat behind the team’s bench on a training table during the national anthem, while lineback Ukeme Eligwe sat on the bench during the anthem. Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch again sat during the anthem, as he has throughout the season.