PBS and CBS led the way at the 38th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which were presented tonight at Lincoln Center in Manhattan. The pubcaster scored a leading 12 wins, and the Tiffany Network bagged nine. That’s closer than last year’s tally, when PBS led with 14 wins and CBS led broadcasters with seven.

ABC and HBO tied for third with five Emmys apiece. CNN and and Univision had three each. Discovery Channel and MSNBC were the only other nets to take home multiple awards, winning two apiece. For the full list of winners presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, click here.

“I can’t think of a time in our recent history when the need for clear and factual reporting was more paramount,” NATAS President & CEO Bob Mauro said. “Tonight, we honor those who are steadfast in their belief that an informed electorate is the cornerstone of our great democracy.”

The battle against ISIS was heavy on voters minds this year as CBS News took the marquee News Emmy for Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in a Newscast for “The Road to Mosul,” with HBO’s Vice News Tonight scoring a win for Continuing Coverage of a News Story in a Newscast for “Retaking Mosul.”

ABC won a pair of big awards: Outstanding Feature Story in a Newscasts for ABC News Digital’s “Steps Into a High Calm” and Hard News Feature in a Newscast for Nightline‘s “Gang Land.”

PBS and CBS more than doubled all other networks in nominations coming into tonight, as the pubcaster hoarded a leading 48 noms, led by Frontline (12), POV (11) and Independent Lens (10), followed by the Eye network with 43, including a program-topping 30 noms for 60 Minutes.