After an Oct. 7 panel for Marvel’s The Punisher was pulled in the wake of the shooting in Las Vegas, New York Comic-Con has replaced it with a screening of a sit-down with comic-book godfather Stan Lee.

The session also will feature a screening of footage from a Paley Center conversation between comic-book creator Joe Queseda and Lee in April. Comic-Con organizers say has been seen only by the 125 people who were in the room that day in Beverly Hills.

The new event, at 5:15PM Eastern on Oct. 7, will be at the Theatre at Madison Square Garden and will benefit the Hero Initiative, a charity benefiting comic-book creators in need.

Marvel, The Hero Initiative and Comic-Con are billing the event as a chance to “experience Stan as he answers questions that he has rarely been asked and reveals never-before-heard stories and thoughts on some of the greatest moments in his personal life, professional career, and the history of Marvel.”

The 13-episode Punisher series, overseen by showrunner Steve Lightfoot, is based on the ruthless, firearm-wielding vigilante character first introduced by Marvel in the comic more than 42 years ago.

Comic-Con continues in New York through Sunday, Oct. 8.