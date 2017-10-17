Adding to its range of local-language offerings, Netflix has picked up The Mantis, a French serial killer thriller starring Carole Bouquet. The six-part drama is made by Septembre Productions and will be available globally on Netflix on December 29. In France, it’s already been added to the streaming service where it runs after broadcast on TF1.

Handled by AB International Distribution, the series centers on Jeanne Deber (Bouquet), aka The Mantis. She’s a famous serial killer who terrorized France more than 25 years ago and is forced by the police to come out of solitary confinement to help hunt down a copycat. Deber agrees to collaborate with the investigation, but only on one condition: if her son, now a cop, will work by her side.

Fred Testot, Jacques Weber, Pascal Demolon and Frédérique Bel also star. Series creators are Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Grégoire Demaison, Nicolas Jean and Laurent VivierAlexandre Laurent directs.

AB International Distribution has been having a good run lately with local-language series breaking into English-speaking markets. AMC Networks’ Shudder streaming service recently acquired Seasons 1 and 2 of sci-fi series Missions, taking exclusive first window rights for the U.S., Canada and UK/Ireland for Season 1 of the OCS Signature series. The same series was also picked up by BBC Four in the UK, the channel’s first international drama acquisition with a sci-fi theme.