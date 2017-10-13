Netflix dropped the second and final trailer for Stranger Things 2, on Friday the 13th, no less.

“These aren’t nightmares,” says the sheriff.. “It’s happening.” (That might be nod to a bit of dialogue from the classic Rosemary’s Baby. Or maybe not – one never knows with Stranger Things.)

Rosemary’s Baby isn’t the only inspiration here. The trailer, perhaps because of the time of year, seems to wink at any number of classic Hollywood chillers – a little Exorcist here, a bit of Halloween there, with a dash of Ghostbusters and even Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Maybe some Goonies? The Shining?

See any others in the mix? Take a look a the trailer above and let us know.

The Netflix original series returns globally October 27, just in time for Halloween.

The logline: It’s 1984 and the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana are still reeling from the horrors of the Demogorgon and the secrets of Hawkins Lab. Will Byers has been rescued from the Upside Down but a bigger, sinister entity still threatens those who survived.

Watch the clip, and good luck today.