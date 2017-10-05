Netflix is increasing the prices for two of its U.S. subscription plans, beginning next month.

According to the streaming service’s signup page, the most basic plan remains $7.99 a month. But the mid-priced Netflix option enabling streaming on two devices at once has gone up by $1 to $10.99 a month, and the highest-end subscription, with high-definition streaming on up to four devices, is now $13.99, up from $11.99.

Wall Street appeared to approve of the move, as Netflix shares were up nearly 4% to $191 apiece in midday trading.

Netflix has faced a degree of backlash when it has hiked prices in the past, but as it keeps spending heavily to build a content arsenal — $7 billion was the company’s most recent projection for 2018 — consumers seem likely to take the increases in stride.

The company is scheduled to report quarterly earnings on October 16, which should offer a sense of its international drive for subscriptions as well as any sign of a ceiling for U.S. subscription levels.

Mashable first reported the price-hike news, noting that the increases are only in the U.S.