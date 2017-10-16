The Netflix juggernaut shows few signs of slowing. After the close of trading today, the company reported a 49% year-over-year increase in global subscribers in the third quarter–850,000 new customers in the U.S., to hit 52.77 million overall, and 4.45 million new additions internationally, for a total to 56.48 million.

The news sent company shares through the ceiling again. During the regular trading day, the stock hit another record high, rising $3.19 (or 1.6%) to reach $202.59.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, total revenue gained 30.3%–the smallest increase in sales for several quarters–to hit a shade under $3 billion.

Still, in a letter to shareholders, the company signaled nothing but blue skies. “We are growing nicely across the world and are on track to exceed $11 billion in revenue in 2017,” the letter said. “Internet entertainment is delighting consumers, and we are staying at the forefront of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Net income for the period rose sharply over the year-ago quarter, hitting $130 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with $52 million, or 12 cents.

The company also bumped up estimates for what it plans to spend on content next year. It now says between $7 billion and $8 billion on a P&L basis in 2018. Executives are scheduled to elaborate on that and other topics shortly, during a 3PM PT video presentation. Among the key topics they will likely address: the decision to increase certain subscription rates and Disney’s move to start pulling content back from Netflix in advance of its own streaming service launch.

In the letter, the company said the price hikes “over time will help us grow our content offering and continue our global operating margin growth.”

Execs project new subscription levels in the traditional peak season of the fourth quarter won’t match the record levels of 7 million-plus new customers in the fourth quarter of 2016, the company warned. Also, they advised of some impact of heavy marketing spending to promote the company’s expanding treasure chest of content in the U.S., which then spurs global demand, they maintain. “We spend disproportionately in the U.S. to generate media and influencer awareness for our programming which we believe, in turn, is an effective way to facilitate word of mouth globally,” the letter said.

Instability in the distribution landscape, as viewers cut or shave the cord and traditional players roll out skinny packages and networks explore stand-alone offerings has only benefited Netflix, the company argued. “Ironically, as linear networks move outside of the traditional bundle and into direct-to-consumer applications, we are working more closely than ever with MVPDs/ISPs and other distributors” to drive subscriptions, the company said.