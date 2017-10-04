Netflix has set a December 1 launch date for Dark, the 10-part German mystery thriller that bowed at the 2017 Toronto Film Festival. In the meantime, this new teaser trailer might stoke your curiosity.

The sinister mystery, we learn, is not really whodunnit, or even where or how: It’s all about when – which seems to be the hottest twist in the genre these days, what with Agent Dale Cooper sending off Twin Peaks: The Return with his now infamous query, “What year is this?”

Anyway, here’s the Dark logline: The series is set in a German town in present day where the disappearance of two young children exposes the double lives and fractured relationships among four families. In ten, hour-long episodes, the story takes on a supernatural twist that ties back to the same town in 1986.

Dark was created by showrunners Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, who collaborated on 2014’s Who am I (2014).

Take a look at the trailer above.