“It’s L.A. right now,” says Noomi Rapace in this new featurette for the upcoming Netflix film Bright, then she drops the kicker: “It just happens to be dwarves and elves.”

Bright, directed by David Ayer (Suicide Squad) and arriving in December, stars Will Smith, Joel Edgerton and Rapace in an action-thriller about two LAPD officers (Smith and Edgerton) who work to keep the streets of an alternate-reality L.A. safe from a sinister, dark underworld.

Says Netflix, “Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which in the wrong hands could destroy everything.”

Also starring are Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. The film is written by Max Landis. David Ayer, Eric Newman, and Bryan Unkeless serve as producers.

Bright will be available in select theaters and on Netflix starting December 22.

Check out the new featurette Bright: Ward & Jakoby above.