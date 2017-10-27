The Neighbors executive producer Aaron Kaplan is back at ABC with another single-camera neighborhood comedy. ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Neighbors Of North Sycamore, from writer Ryan Raddatz (The Crazy Ones) and Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment.

Penned by Raddatz, Neighbors Of North Sycamore follows a millennial couple who buy their first house only to discover they’re living on a block where privacy is a myth, and everyone’s drama plays out 24/7 on the street’s secret Facebook page.

Raddatz executive produces with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor.

In addition to Neighbors Of North Sycamore, Raddatz has multi-camera comedy Mr. Erdman, about a progressive family that welcomes their lonely widowed neighbor into their lives only to discover he’s an outspoken conservative, in development at CBS with Eric and Kim Tannenbaum exec producing.

At ABC, Kapital also has DJ Nash’s dramedy A Million Little Things with a put pilot commitment. The company is behind the sophomore ABC comedy American Housewife.